Clifton James Sanford
Clifton James Sanford of Danville, Virginia, passed away on November 14, 2020, at the age of 85. He was born on February 28, 1935, to the late Mary Louise Gibbs Sanford and the late James Andrew Sanford in Petersburg, Virginia. He was predeceased by his wife, Wilhelmina Mae Ditman Sanford.
Clifton served as a Marine in the United States Marine Corps, worked as an industrial engineer, and was a member of Chatham Presbyterian Church. He was owner and partner of Sanford and Sanford, Inc.
He is survived by his son, Jim Sanford (Suzanne) of Chatham, Virginia; his daughters, Karen Bennett (David) of Danville, Virginia, and Susan Lambert (Dan) of Chatham, Virginia; his sister, Betty Louise Johnson; his grandchildren, Drew Bennett, Megan Bennett, Elli Fulton (Steven), Phillip Whitehead, Madeline Whitehead, and Chloe Lambert; and his great-granddaughter, Emerson King. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his brother, William Andrew Sanford.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Sanford family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 17, 2020.