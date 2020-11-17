Mary Ann Nemeth Baker
December 20, 1935 - November 16, 2020
Mary Ann Nemeth Baker, 84, Chatham, Va., passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at her home. She was born on December 20, 1935, to the late Samuel and Lillian Stevenson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Burke.
Mrs. Baker is survived by her husband, Nicholas Jacob Baker of Chatham, Va.; daughter, Cheryll and Ron Housman of Chatham, Va.; son, Tom and Karen Baker of Chatham, Va.; half-brother, Michael and Diane Nemeth of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Trisha Cisternino, Kevin Baker, Ambre Cronce, and Cherish Cornett; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Concord United Methodist Church and also a member of New Song Community Choir and Tunstall Young Home Makers. She loved to crochet and entertaining family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tobias Lutz officiating. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Scott Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to Concord United Methodist Church, 2880 Concord Rd, Chatham, VA 24531 or to the New Song Community Choir.
