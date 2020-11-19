JoAnne Pierce Adkins
JoAnne Pierce Adkins, 80, of Danville, Va., passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was born on February 1, 1940, in Russell County, Va., to the late Joe S. Wise and Virginia Combs Wise.
Mrs. Adkins lived in Abingdon, Va. and worked for Jack Heneger at Allstate until 1978, when she moved to Danville to become an Agent for Allstate, where she was dedicated to her clientele. She was an enthusiastic card player and found great joy in vacationing and spending time with her family. JoAnne will best be remembered for her devotion to family and love of laughter.
She is survived by a son, Mark E. Pierce; daughters, Mitzi Pierce Ray (Richard), Sherry Pierce Decker (Steven), and Deborah Pierce Warren; grandchildren, Sarah Thompson, Audrey Hudgins, Jonathan Decker, Phillip Decker, Michael Decker, A.J. Warren, and Zachary Alls; eight great-grandchildren; and the love of her life, James "Ceph" Reynolds.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Clyde B. Adkins; son, Michael R. Pierce; brother, Edward S. Wise; and sister, Nancy W. Ratliff.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel, with the Rev. Jeff Lynch officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers in memory of her son, Michael, donations may be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Suite 105, Northfield, IL 60093.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 19, 2020.