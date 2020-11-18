Iris Nadeen Turner
April 2, 1933 - November 16, 2020
On Monday morning, November 16, 2020, Iris Nadeen Turner, quietly slipped beyond the limits and constraints of earth and moved into the presence of Jesus Christ for the rest of time and eternity.
Nadeen was born on April 2, 1933 and grew up on a farm on the Dry Fork Road in Dry Fork, Virginia.
She was a graduate of Whitmell Farm Life School and worked as a bookkeeper for the Dry Fork Milling Company over a career spanning five decades.
More than 70 years ago, she ventured out to Climax, Virginia and found the love of her life, her husband, Rex Gideon Turner. Their relationship and marriage was filled with romance and joy, as well as lots of hard work.
Rex and Nadeen shared everything in life and most of all they shared an abiding faith and strong commitment to their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
For a lifetime of marriage and love, Nadeen needed her Rex, as she depended on him completely and trusted him absolutely with every fiber of her being. He likewise needed her and depended totally on her, with perfect trust in her and in everything that she said and did.
Throughout most of her adult life, Nadeen faithfully served in numerous capacities as a Sunday School teacher, Deacon Board member and as the Secretary-Treasurer of her home church, the Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church in Dry Fork, Virginia.
In addition, she enjoyed singing in the choir and helping others in their times of need and personal loss.
She loved her church and received no greater delight than spending time together in church with her Brothers and Sisters in Christ.
To know her was to understand that her closest friend was Jesus, her dearest book was the Bible and her prayer life was passionate, preeminent and unparalleled.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cosby M. Shelton and his wife, Georgia Daniel Shelton, of Dry Fork, Virginia.
Nadeen leaves behind her sweet and devoted husband, Rex Gideon Turner and her children, Michael Gideon Turner of Lynchburg, Virginia and Dexter Bryan Turner.
She is also survived by her brother, Bobby Lee Shelton of Dry Fork, Virginia and her sister, Anne Shelton Turner as well as many other nieces, nephews and cousins, who will greatly miss her happy and cheerful spirit.
Her family is grateful to all of the physicians, nurses, caregivers and friends and family who took extraordinary care of her in the weeks preceding her departure from us.
In particular, her family is also extremely appreciative for the support and love of Rev. Gerald Kelly, Earlene and Frank Dolan, Tim Shelton, Laurie Vanderhyde, Jo Anne and Claude Owen, Sandra and Raymond Jones, Fran and Wade Jenkins, and Susie Holland, each of whom provided valuable and selfless assistance to her during the final two years of her life.
In reflecting upon the breadth of Nadeen's life, the measure of her contributions to humanity can be seen in the value that she added to those who came in her presence as she invariably gave more to us than we could ever return to her.
Her legacy and her light will forever shine in our hearts as she truly inspired and ministered to each of us who knew her so well.
For that reason and many others, she will be greatly missed by a vast company of people whose lives were profoundly touched by her.
So while we weep, but for a moment for our loss, her passing marks an incomparable journey of victory because now we can only smile and rejoice as she walks through heaven's gates in perfect health to embrace her Savior and all of those there who have been waiting for her to make her entrance there.
A Celebration of Life service led by the Rev. Gerald Kelly and others will be conducted on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church located at 3612 Dry Fork Road in Dry Fork, Virginia. Family visitation will occur at the church beginning at 1 p.m., one hour prior to the service.
Interment will take place following the service at the cemetery immediately adjacent to the Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church in Dry Fork.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to support the ministries of the Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church. Telephone: 1-434-432-8505.
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Turner family.
