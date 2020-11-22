Menu
Holly AndreÉ Nuckols
1981 - 2020
BORN
1981
DIED
2020
Holly Andreé Nuckols

Holly Andreé Nuckols, of Chatham, Va., passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the age of 39. She was born May 1, 1981, to Robert Edward and Patsy Watson Nuckols, who survive.

She is also survived by a daughter, Riley Grace Nuckols; brother, Keenan Nuckols (Traci); and nephew, Easton Nuckols.

No service will be held at this time due to pandemic.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to an Educational Fund for Riley Grace Nuckols. Checks should be made payable to Edward Jones, (memo Riley Nuckols), 500 Piney Forest Rd., Ste. C, Danville, VA 24540.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.wclfh.com. Arrangements are by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I think very hard to you in this difficultés times. I remember when aunt Andrée show us pictures of her grandchildren, she was so proud. Sincères condoléances à toute votre famille de Belgique. Virginie, Nadine, Emile.
Champagne Virginie
November 13, 2020