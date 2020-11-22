Holly Andreé Nuckols
Holly Andreé Nuckols, of Chatham, Va., passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the age of 39. She was born May 1, 1981, to Robert Edward and Patsy Watson Nuckols, who survive.
She is also survived by a daughter, Riley Grace Nuckols; brother, Keenan Nuckols (Traci); and nephew, Easton Nuckols.
No service will be held at this time due to pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to an Educational Fund for Riley Grace Nuckols. Checks should be made payable to Edward Jones, (memo Riley Nuckols), 500 Piney Forest Rd., Ste. C, Danville, VA 24540.
