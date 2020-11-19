Menu
Ethel M. Clements
June 1, 1940 - November 16, 2020

Funeral services for Mrs. Ethel M. Clements, of Gretna, Virginia, will be conducted on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Pastor Raymond C. Ramsey Sr., eulogist. Interment will follow in the Ramsey Cemetery, Chatham, Virginia. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m.

Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
