Kenneth Wayne Dix
Kenneth Wayne Dix, 80, of Danville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 16, 2020.
Kenneth was born in Danville on August 2, 1940, a son of the late Joseph Dix and Nora Ayers Dix.
He was a long employee of Danville Register Bee until his retirement.
He married Kawana "Kaye" M. Dix, who predeceased him.
Survivors include four daughters, Kathryn Harris (Jim), Penny Morris (Eddie), Patricia Dunaway (Curtis), Donna Hubrich (Mark); a son, Michael Dix (Barbara); two sisters, Linda Chaney (Marvin), Helen Helton; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a son, Kenneth Dix Jr.; and a sister, Peggy Dix.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 and Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the residence, 200 Old Mayfield Rd.
Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Dix family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 19, 2020.