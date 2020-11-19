Effie Taylor Newby
March 9, 1962 - November 17, 2020
Effie Taylor Newby, 58, of Rockwell, N.C., departed this life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, after a decline in health since April.
Effie was born in Chapel Hill, N.C. on March 9, 1962, a daughter of the late William Harvey Taylor and Zelma Mae Shotwell Taylor.
Effie worked for Dan River Inc. and was of the Methodist faith.
On September 19, 1987 she married, Butch Newby, who survives.
Survivors also included her son, Tommy Taylor (Erica); two daughters, Allison Taylor, Stacia Cook (Ricky); sisters, Joyce Rust, Nancie Sexton, Diane Dyer, Delilah Taylor; a brother, Vernon Honeycutt,; a mother-in-law, Betty Guerrant; and five grandchildren, Devan Cook, McKenzie Hauser, Mason Cook, Kamden Cook, Kennedy Taylor.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, David Taylor.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Joe Cornell.
For those that do not feel comfortable entering the church you can listen to the service in the parking lot by FM transmitter.
The family will be at the residence of her mother-in-law Betty Guerrant, 6413 Slatesville Rd Keeling.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 19, 2020.