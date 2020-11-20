Dorothy H. Patterson



Dorothy H. Patterson, age 100, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at her home in Marietta, Georgia. Born on September 1, 1920, in Danville, Va., to Ellen Robertson Harris and John L. Harris, Dorothy loved being surrounded by family and friends, and she devoted her time and talents to them.



Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Dianne McKevitt; her son-in-law, Jerry Sanders, husband of her late daughter Cheryl Gae Sanders; her grandchildren, Dr. Laurae Carpenetti, Edward Irvin and his wife, Kristina, Christie Parker and her husband, Carl, Jerry Isaac Sanders and his wife, Ali; and 14 great-grandchildren.



Dorothy will be laid to rest at the South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, Fla.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 20, 2020.