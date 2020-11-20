Shirley Anne Dewberry Eldridge Jennings
Shirley Jennings, 79, mother, wife and friend passed from this world into her Heavenly home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, after a brief stay at Chatham Rehabilitation Center and Centra Gretna Medical Center.
She had accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior during her early years. She served in local churches as a pianist and organist. She enjoyed playing from the hymnals and southern gospel music.
She was born on October 26, 1941, to the late George Dewberry and Alma Ireland Dewberry.
She was a 1960 graduate of George Washington High School. She was a member of First Independent Methodist Church.
She married John Hampton Eldridge on August 8, 1961. They had one daughter, Sharon Eldridge Bohannon (Bruce). John predeceased her on December 28, 1972. Later she met Junior Ray Jennings. They fell in love and were married on February 6, 1976. From this marriage, they had three sons, Daniel Jennings (Esmeralda), Timothy Jennings and Stephen Jennings.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Harvey Dewberry and stepdaughter, Teresa Garner.
Shirley was previously employed with Danville Public Schools and later with Danville Police Department as a school crossing guard, from where she retired.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, children and stepdaughters, Cheri Hamlett, Violet Grove and Debbie Lacks; grandchildren, Samuel and Hypatia Jennings; along with special cousins, Helen Meetze, Wayne Booth and Eddie Dewberry, Gerald and Kenneth Tickle.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Highland Burial Park with the Reverend David Wilson officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Townes Funeral Home is serving the Jennings family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.townesfuneralhome.com
