Edgar Howell Lavinder Jr.
August 31, 1984 - November 15, 2020
Mr. Edgar Howell Lavinder Jr., age 36, of Miami, Oklahoma, passed on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Lavinder was born on August 31, 1984, in Danville, Virginia to Edgar (Eddie) H. Lavinder Sr. of Danville and Joyce Talbott Purnell (Peat) of Blanch, North Carolina. Mr. Lavinder was employed by Gatehouse Media in Miami, Oklahoma as a graphic designer. He attended Westover Christian Academy and graduated at George Washington High School. He also was a proud graduate from Danville Community College and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College where he majored in graphics and art.
Mr. Lavinder is survived by his sisters, Crystal Ardo (Frank) of Naples, Florida and Casey Lavinder (Tim Nixon) of Richmond, Virginia; brother, Miles Lavinder of King George, Virginia; niece, Frances Ardo; nephew, Theodore Nixon; uncles, John Lavinder and Steve Talbott; and grandmother, Velma Talbott.
Preceding him in death are his grandmothers, Mary Lavinder and Ann Walker; aunt, Gaylene Barber; uncle, Gene Talbott; and grandfathers, Marion Talbott, and John M. Lavinder Sr.
Graveside services will be conducted on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Schoolfield Cemetery with Dr. Doug Barber officiating.
The family requests that any condolences be sent to 203 Marshall Terrace, Danville, Virginia 24541 or 634 Ed Rowland Road, Blanch, North Carolina.
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Lavinder family.
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main St., Danville, Virginia 21541
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 21, 2020.