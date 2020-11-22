Janice Barker Collins
January 12, 1947 - November 19, 2020
Janice Barker Collins, age 73, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at SOVAH Danville.
Mrs. Collins was born on January 12, 1947, in Draper, North Carolina, to the late James Barker and Delitha Skinnell Barker. She lived most of her life in Danville, where she worked for Pittsylvania County Schools as a bus driver for over 40 years. She was a faithful member of Woodlawn Baptist Church as well as a past president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Bachelors Hall Fire Department.
Mrs. Collins is survived by her daughters, Linda Collins Matthis (Chris) of Clinton, N.C., and Jan Collins Yoder (Ronnie Mitchell) of Danville, Va.; grandchildren, Catherine Hall, Morgan Matthis of Clinton, N.C., Lauren Yoder and Jonathan Yoder of Danville, Va.; great-grandson, Colton Douglas of Clinton, N.C.; sisters, Kathy Blair, Patty Barker, and Connie Williams; and brothers, Cody Barker, George Barker, Pat Barker, Pete Barker and Rueben Barker.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Collins was predeceased by her husband, Douglas Anderson Collins.
Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Bob Yeaman officiating.
At other times the family will receive friends and family at the residence of Jan Yoder, 103 Westridge Drive, Danville, VA 24541.
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Collins family.
