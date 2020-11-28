Menu
Search
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Harvey Lewis Poteat
Harvey Lewis Poteat

BLANCH, N.C.

Mr. Harvey Lewis Poteat, of 7799 NC Hwy 62 N. Blanch, N.C., died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

A viewing will be on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. in Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, 12 p.m. in the Floral Hill Memory Garden. (Facial Masks are required for all services).

Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com.

Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Floral Hill Memory Garden
Funeral services provided by:
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.