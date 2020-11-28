Harvey Lewis Poteat
BLANCH, N.C.
Mr. Harvey Lewis Poteat, of 7799 NC Hwy 62 N. Blanch, N.C., died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
A viewing will be on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. in Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time.
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, 12 p.m. in the Floral Hill Memory Garden. (Facial Masks are required for all services).
.
Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home.
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 28, 2020.