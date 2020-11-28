Gladys Peek Wilson
August 11, 1929 - November 26, 2020
Gladys Peek Wilson went to heaven on Thursday, November 26, 2020. A joyous celebration as she has been reunited with her husband, Hugh Wilson; sisters, Agnes McVay and Evelyn Santos; brothers, Ralph Peek Jr and Elbert Peek; and many other family and friends.
She had a very full life filled with many late night card games with her children, Chris Wilson and Brenda Garrett; grandchildren, Michael Garrett and Lisa Garrett; and friends. Mrs. Wilson was a dedicated and loving mother and friend. Many people held a special place in her heart and that included Diane Owens, Barrie Williams, Tony Adams, Russell Tyree, Dylan Marold, Margaret Poindexter; and her great-grandson, Tanner Garrett.
Mrs. Wilson's greatest joy in life was clogging, which lead her all over Virginia and North Carolina dancing away to her favorite bluegrass songs. Wherever she was there was laughter with her dry wit. She was an avid crafter, crocheting Afghans, sewing curtains, and doing home projects.
As Ralph Waldo Emerson said, "It is not the length of life, but the depth of life". My mom got both. She lived to be 91 years old and her life was full of so many amazing memories to hold onto forever.
Go to heaven and show them how it's done momma! I will love you forever and ever!
Out of respect for the safety of family and friends there will be a graveside service at Floral Hills Memory Gardens on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. The family requests that all attendees wear a mask out of respect to the family, friends, and other attendees.
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Wilson family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 28, 2020.