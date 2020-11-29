Barbara Burn
Barbara Young Burn passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, she was 89. She was born to Henry E. and Viola Beggarly Young. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R Burn. She was also preceding in death by her four brothers, Herbert, Lawrence, Willard and Hughes; and four sisters, Clara Durham, Roberta Brown, Cornelia Young Branch and Francis Burns.
She is survived by three children, Michael Burn, Laura Rollins (Tim), and Thomas Burn; three grandchildren, and two great- grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. from Highland Burial Park.
Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Burn family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 29, 2020.