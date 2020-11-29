Carl Harris
October 31, 1942 - November 26, 2020
Carl Anthony Harris, 78, of Danville, departed this life on Thursday, November 26, 2020, after a decline in health for several months.
Carl was born in Danville, Va., on October 31, 1942, a son of the late Delmer Miles Harris and Lillian Duncan Harris. Carl moved mobile homes and was an avid motorcycle rider and enjoyed his biker friends.
On January 18, 1962, he married Becky Alcorn Harris, who survives of the residence.
Survivors also include a sister, Barbara Nicholas; three brothers, Ken Harris (Tanya), David Harris, and Jim Harris (Sibby); and his beloved boxer, Rocky.
In keeping with Carl's wishes there will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice
.
Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Harris family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 29, 2020.