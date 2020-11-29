Martin "Marty" Wayne Rust



Martin "Marty" Wayne Rust, 48, of Pittsylvania County, departed this life to live his new life in Heaven on Sunday, November 22, 2020.



Mr. Rust was born in Danville, Va., on May 25, 1972, to Shirley Hamlett and the late William Rust. He was married to Leslie Rust on April 5, 2003. They had two children, Caroline Layne Rust, and Caleb Ian Rust.



Mr. Rust was an award winning tattoo artist. Mr. Rust has left a legacy not only with his children but also the amazing artwork he provided for so many.



Marty is survived by his brother and sisters who will cherish his memory, Billy Rust, Whitney Epps (Jesse), Anna Coleman, and Sara Rust Jordan.



The Reverend Mike Wiles will officiate the ceremony held at The Baptist Tabernacle at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020.



"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." - 2 Timothy 4:7



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 29, 2020.