Martin Wayne "Marty" Rust
1972 - 2020
BORN
1972
DIED
2020
Martin "Marty" Wayne Rust

Martin "Marty" Wayne Rust, 48, of Pittsylvania County, departed this life to live his new life in Heaven on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Mr. Rust was born in Danville, Va., on May 25, 1972, to Shirley Hamlett and the late William Rust. He was married to Leslie Rust on April 5, 2003. They had two children, Caroline Layne Rust, and Caleb Ian Rust.

Mr. Rust was an award winning tattoo artist. Mr. Rust has left a legacy not only with his children but also the amazing artwork he provided for so many.

Marty is survived by his brother and sisters who will cherish his memory, Billy Rust, Whitney Epps (Jesse), Anna Coleman, and Sara Rust Jordan.

The Reverend Mike Wiles will officiate the ceremony held at The Baptist Tabernacle at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020.

"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." - 2 Timothy 4:7
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Service
11:00a.m.
The Baptist Tabernacle
Funeral services provided by:
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Im so sorry for your loss prayers are with the family and marty was a very good person and he will be greatly missed
Ashley Scearce
November 28, 2020
We mourn the loss of a friend and tattoo artist. We have many reminders of Marty through our great artwork. Prayers for his family.
The Ilconich Family
November 28, 2020