Tony Glenn Collins Sr.
Tony Glenn Collins Sr. died on Saturday morning, November 28, 2020, at home after a decline in health for the past five years.
Tony was a son of the late Lawrence and Virginia Collins.
He retired from Hilco Transport. In his earlier days, he was involved with the family produce business.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Shelton Collins; two sons, Tony Glenn Collins Jr. and Brian Collins; a daughter, Mandy Fields, and husband, Steve; three grandchildren, Delana Collins, Tyler Collins and Bailey Fields; a brother, Larry Collins and wife, Kay; and a special niece, Genie Cook and her family, husband, Thomas and children, Hailey and Hunter.
In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his grandson, Jacob Fields; brothers, Roger, Carl and Jerry Collins; and a sister, Betty Vaden.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Schoolfield Cemetery with Pastor James Albert officiating.
Townes Funeral Home is serving the Collins family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 30, 2020.