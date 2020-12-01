Barbara Reynolds
April 27, 1939 - November 29, 2020
Mrs. Barbara Reynolds, age 81, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Reynolds was born on April 27, 1939, in Danville, to the late Clinford Robertson and Effie Hutcherson Robertson. She lived her life in Danville where she worked for many years with Ruben's Restaurant. Later she was employed with Rainbow Bread Store as the manager and then with Dan River Mills until her retirement. Mrs. Reynolds was a faithful member of Longview Friends Church.
Mrs. Reynolds is survived by her children, Judy Austin (Steve), Debra Swinney (Tim), Michael Reynolds (Donna); grandchildren, Christopher Rigney (April) and Alexandra Rigney; one great-grandchild on the way; and her beloved cat, Dolly
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Reynolds was predeceased by her loving husband, Landon Reynolds; and sisters, Anita Robertson and Gail Robertson.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Longview Friends Church with the Reverend Donald Powell, the Reverend Seth Lackey and the Reverend Daniel Lackey officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. At other times, the family will receive friends and family at the residence of her daughter, Debra Swinney, 128 Avalon Drive, Danville, Virginia 24541. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens.
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Reynolds family.
