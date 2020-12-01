Carleen DuBose Smith
Carleen DuBose Smith, 72, of Danville, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Samuel and Margaret DuBose.
Carleen was a member of Westover Baptist Church. She loved her family and spending time with close friends.
She is survived by her son, Billy Yarbour, and his wife, Lori and two step-daughters, Nicole Dingess, and her husband, Jerry and Stephanie Collins; four grandchildren, Luke Dingess, Eric Morris, Tiffani Woods, and Brianna Bowman; one great-grandchild, Rilee Chavez; and her special dog, Maggie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Larry Smith.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at Townes Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Townes Memorial Chapel with the Reverend Doug Barber officiating. Interment will held in Highland Burial Park. At all other times, the family will be at the residence of the son, 108 Castle Court, Danville, VA 24540.
Memorial contributions may be made to God's Pit Crew, Inc., 2499 N. Main St, Danville, VA 24540.
Townes Funeral Home is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 1, 2020.