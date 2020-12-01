William "Bill" Jennings Clark Jr.
William "Bill" Jennings Clark Jr. went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Bill was born in Danville, Va. on March 8, 1943 the son of the late William J. Clark Sr. and Lucille Prillaman Clark.
He was a graduate of Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind in Staunton, Va. where he was inducted into the Hall of Fame for operating his own business for 32 years.
Bill also graduated from Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville, Va. where he learned the trade that enhanced his life so fully. He began his career at Nor Dan Barber Shop on May 21, 1966. He moved to Sherwood Barber Shop in 1978 and bought the business in 1988. He was still enjoying his trade 54 years later. Bill was a member of Moffett Memorial Baptist Church for 52 years.
He married the love of his life, Nancy Shelton Clark on September 14, 1985, who survives. He is also survived by his sister, Fran Motley (Irvin Piercy); his niece, Lindsey Kreger; and his godsons, Edward and Richard Barrick.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Mountain View Cemetery with the Reverend Jonathan Hilliard and the Reverend Lee Ellison officiating.
The family requests that memorials may be made to the Danville Speech and Hearing Center, P.O. Box 1687, Danville, VA 24543.
