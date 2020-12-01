Dear Nancy, we were heartbroken to hear of Bill's passing. Our deepest Condolences, our prayers and our love will be with you as you walk through this valley time. It is our prayer that God will fill you with His Peace, surround you with His love and give you strength for each step you take in the days and months ahead. Bill's beautiful smile always emulated God's love.

Jay & Judy Merricks December 1, 2020