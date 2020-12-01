Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Deacon Jimmy L. Pannell
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Deacon Jimmy L. Pannell

May 31, 1943 - November 27, 2020

Funeral services for Deacon Jimmy L. Pannell, of Danville, Virginia, will be conducted on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Bishop Fred Kidd, eulogist. Interment will follow in the Burning Bush Holiness Church Cemetery, Pittsville, Virginia. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. with ten people allowed at a time.

In compliance with state and federal regulations, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
668 Zion Road, Gretna, VA 24557
Dec
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
668 Zion Road, Gretna, VA 24557
Funeral services provided by:
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
