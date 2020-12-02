Carnell Eanes Jones
Carnell Eanes Jones of Danville, Virginia, passed away on November 29, 2020, at the age of 75. She was born on July 22, 1945, to the late Clarice Elva Quarles Eanes and the late James Edwin Eanes in Danville, Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband, Bobby Lewis Jones Sr.
Carnell was a member of Temple Baptist Church, VFW, and the American Legion Ladies' Auxiliary, and a former member of the Red Hat Society. She worked as a customer service manager for Wal-Mart. She is survived by her sons, Mickey Jones (Andrea) of Ringgold, Virginia, and Bobby Jones Jr. (Michele) of Axton, Virginia; her brother, James E. Eanes Jr. of Axton, Virginia; her sisters, Glenda Bowen of Ashville, North Carolina, Ruth Ann Soyars of Danville, Virginia, and Janice Heywood of Chester, Virginia; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Susan Jones and her sister, Mary Jane Dobmeier.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. at Norris Funeral Services Mt Hermon Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 12 p.m. at Mt. View Cemetery with Pastor Joe Bryant officiating. Family and friends will be received at the home of Mickey Jones.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Jones family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 2, 2020.