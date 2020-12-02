Herman Smith Wilson
April 3, 1951 - November 30, 2020
Herman Smith Wilson, 69, of 6533 Spring Garden Rd., Blairs, Va., passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Sovah Health Danville after a brief illness. Mr. Wilson was born in Danville, Va., on April 3, 1951, son of the late Roy Wilson Sr. and Mary Louise Carter Cross. He spent all of his life in the Pittsylvania County area, where he was a farmer. He was an avid outdoorsman, he loved fishing, hunting, and gardening. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Ann Mays Wilson of the residence; daughters, Cathy Brooks (Tobby Mowyer) of Hurt, Va., and Melinda Wellborn (Matt) of Chatham, Va.; son, Hermon Dwayne Wilson of Chatham, Va.; brother, Junior Wilson (Bonnie); sisters, Delores Jean Mays (Charles) and Mary Ann Allen (James); ten grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three brothers.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 11 am. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with Pastor Mike Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friend prior to the service from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home and at other times they will be at the residence, 6533 Spring Garden Road, Blairs, VA 24527.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Wilson family.
Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 2, 2020.