Bernice T. ClarkApril 30, 1937 - November 24, 2020Funeral services for Ms. Bernice T. Clark of Danville, Virginia, will be conducted on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Riceville Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Ronnie R. Walker, eulogist. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. This service will be drive-in. All occupants are asked to please remain in your cars during the service as a safety precaution. A viewing will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. with ten people at a time.In compliance with state and federal regulations, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.