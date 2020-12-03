Patricia Swann Tarpley
Patricia Swann Tarpley, 71, of 548 Old Mayfield Rd., Danville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at SOVAH-Health, Danville, Va.
Born on October 24, 1949, in Pittsylvania County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Henry Albert Swann and Cecile Mooreman Swann. She was married to the late Linward Joseph Tarpley.
Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. from Danville Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Roderick Fitz, Eulogist. Due to the constraints of public gathering during COVID-19 pandemic visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. with a limit of 10 people at a time and masks are required. Online condolences may be sent to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Tarpley family.
