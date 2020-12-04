Menu
On November 19, 2020, Connie LeMarr Terry, also affectionately known as "MiMi" by her nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, transitioned to her eternal life. She was born in Danville, Va., to the late Lester and Vina Gunn Oliver. She fought a good fight and finished the course-to God be the glory!

Connie accepted the Lord as her savior as a young woman at East New Hope Baptist Church. After graduating from Dan River High School in 1969, Connie attended Virginia State University and married the true love-of-her-life, the late Ltc. Bennie Lee Terry (Ret.). Soon thereafter, she graduated from St. Leo University. Connie worked as a certified counselor and social worker for many years and advanced professionally as a Financial Analyst for the government.

She leaves behind her loving children, Sean Terry of Columbia, S.C., and Julian Terry (Jenny) of Raleigh, N.C.; a daughter, Stacey Ormsby (Oneil) of Rockville, Md.; four sisters, Apostle Eunice Morton (Bishop John) and Julia Foster (Pastor-Elect Frank), both of Danville, Va., Pamela Wallace (late Artis) of Durham, N.C., and Shelia McMillan (late Alfred Sr.) of Chester, Va., and a host of loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, former classmates, family and friends. In addition to her loving husband and parents, she was predeceased by her only brother, Wayne Oliver.

Due to the constraints of public gathering during COVID-19, visitation will be open to the public on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m. and Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m. A private ceremony will be live streamed at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park and will be open to the public, masks are required.

Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Terry family.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 9:00p.m.
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
707 Wilson Street, Danville, VA 24541
Dec
4
Visitation
Fisher Watkins Funeral Home
, Danville, Virginia
Dec
5
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
Mrs. Terry was a very nice person. I took care of her,at home.I will miss her. To the family..Sorry for your loss.it will be hard, because she's not here any longer. Just take one day at a time. It will get better in due time..
Thank You
Barbara Johnson(BJ)
Barbara Johnson
Friend
November 24, 2020
To the Family:
We were deeply saddened to read of the passing of Connie. Such a beautiful Lady! Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. She will be missed. Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal. May she rest in rest.
Clifford & Margaret Thompson
Friend
November 23, 2020
Connie was a wonderful woman. RIP.
Michele Clarke
Friend
November 23, 2020
I vividly remember a conversation Mama Connie and myself had in the Foyer at Rockville Church of God. It was about the striking resemblance she and her sister share; her response was, “I am told all the time “. We laughed about it and went on to talk about families and how good God is. It was actually my first time speaking to her at length, but, it was such a lovely and wonderful conversation. REST IN PEACE, Mama Connie, we know you’re in a better place now.
Cyrus Kamara
Acquaintance
November 21, 2020
Connie was a lovely lady. I used to work with her at Fort Lee. Now she is gone to join her husband, Bennie in Heaven. Rest in Peace my Friend!
Shirley Williams Dexter
Coworker
November 20, 2020
Connie was a lovely and courageous woman and dear neighbor. I'll miss her.
My deepest Sympathy to her family.
Anne Sherman
Neighbor
November 20, 2020