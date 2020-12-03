Elizabeth Penny Carden
January 11, 1952 - November 30, 2020
Mrs. Elizabeth Penny Carden, age 68, of Danville, Virginia, graduated to heaven Monday, November 30, 2020, at Duke University Hospital.
Mrs. Carden was born on January 11, 1952, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late James "Peanut" Pennick and Helen Pennick. She lived most of her life in Danville where she worked as a telemarketer for Washington Gas. Along with her husband, she was the owner of Carden's Lawn Care for 37 years. She was a faithful member of Sheldon Baptist Church where she ran a bus ministry for several years, managed church bulletins and sang in the choir.
Mrs. Carden is survived by her loving husband, Charles Carden, Jr.; daughter, Angela McKinney, Mary Angela Underwood, Monica Hamilton, Melissa Baxter, April Mayberry, and Chadlena Carden- Thornton; grandchildren, Matthew, DJ, Tori, Tyler, Brittany, Rae Anne, Kelsey, Jake, Ava, Lindsey, Austin, and Kierstyn; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Harley, Aleeah; and sisters, Shell Lewis, Jamie Walker and Ginny Coy.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Carden was predeceased by her sister, Rose Hoover; brother, Tom Morgan; grandchildren, Tyler Hudgins and Christopher Hudgins; and stepmother, Carol Jones.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, December 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Sheldon Baptist Church with the Reverend Tim Anderson and the Reverend Dale Herndon officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday evening, December 3, 2020, from 5 until 6:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow in Schoolfield Cemetery.
At other times, the family will receive friends and family at the residence of Mr. Carden, 711 Holland Road, Danville, VA 24541, as well at as the residence of her daughter, Angela McKinney, 1892 Twin Arch Drive, Danville, VA 24540.
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Carden family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 3, 2020.