Ava Lee Powell Davis
Ava Davis, 102, of Danville, Va., went home to heaven after a sudden illness on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, while at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on October 6, 1918, in Pittsylvania County, the daughter of James Thomas Powell and Cora Mitchell Powell. She lived her entire life in Pittsylvania County, and Danville, Va.
Ava operated a nursery from her home between 1950 and 1970 and was employed at Danville Memorial Hospital for many years until her retirement. She was a member of Shelton Memorial Presbyterian Church and a member of Wyanette Council, Degree of Pocahontas in Danville for over 30 years. She served as Great Pocahontas for the state of Virginia for 12 years and was also active in the Danville Senior Citizens Club, VFW, and American Legion Auxiliaries. She was married to Thomas L. Davis.
Survivors include three stepchildren, Carol Boles and Suzanne Matsumoto of Ft. Myers, Fla., and Martin Davis of Danville, Va. She was predeceased by sisters, Pearl Wells, Mary Nuckols, Nora Kidd, Ruth Kidd, and Sudie Wilson; and brothers, David, Willie, Lester and Walter Powell, and Joseph Wells. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Ava touched the lives of all who knew her. Her ability to take care and comfort all in need was unmatched. She showed a kindness of the heart that reflected her values. She took comfort in her faith and the worship of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ.
The funeral will be conducted at First Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 12 p.m. Interment will be in Highland Burial Park.
Townes Funeral Home is serving the Davis family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.