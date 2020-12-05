Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Myrtle W. Deering
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Myrtle W. Deering

August 26, 1931 - December 4, 2020

Graveside rites for Mrs. Myrtle W. Deering of Axton, Virginia, will be conducted on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Deering Family Cemetery with Pastor John Breedlove, eulogist. A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. In compliance with state and federal regulations, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced during the visitation hours and graveside rites.

Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
668 Zion Road, Gretna, VA 24557
Dec
7
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Deering Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
