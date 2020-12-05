Myrtle W. Deering
August 26, 1931 - December 4, 2020
Graveside rites for Mrs. Myrtle W. Deering of Axton, Virginia, will be conducted on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Deering Family Cemetery with Pastor John Breedlove, eulogist. A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. In compliance with state and federal regulations, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced during the visitation hours and graveside rites.
Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 5, 2020.