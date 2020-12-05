Jerry D. Nester
March 14, 1950 - December 3, 2020
Mr. Jerry D. Nester, age 70, of Blairs, Va., departed this life for his heavenly home on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Nester was born in Danville on March 14, 1950, the son of the late James A. Nester and Clella Toler Nester. He was married to Ellen S. Nester, who survives him of the home. He was a member of Kentuck Baptist Church, and had worked for US Gypsum for twelve years.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Nester is survived by his son, James H. Nester (Patricia); grandchildren, Jensine Honeycutt, Christian Honeycutt (Monica), and Callie Trimpey; and one great-grandchild, Meadow Honeycutt. He is also survived by his brother, Earl Nester; and his sister, Jean N. Carter.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three brothers, Owen Nester, Kenneth Nester, and Donald Nester,
A private graveside service will be held for Jerry D. Nester. Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Nester family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.