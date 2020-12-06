Leonard Marion Tiller
May 14, 1931 - December 4, 2020
Leonard Marion Tiller, 89, of 200 Woodside Rd, Danville, Va., died on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Sovah Health after being in declining health for the past two weeks.
Mr. Tiller was born in Charleston, W.Va., on May 14, 1931, son of the late Elbert Marion Tiller and Ruth Pettery Tiller. He lived most of his life in the Danville area where he worked at Danville Cablevision as a technician until his retirement. He was a member of the Jehovah's Witness South Congregation. He enjoyed Ham Radios, painting, and music.
On August 25, 1952, he married Geraldine Painter Tiller, who survives of the residence.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Tiller is survived by his children, Patricia L. Lynch of Danville, Va., Karen A. Tiller of Roanoke, Va., Kathy L. Hupp of Danville, Va., Linda R. Walton of Danville, Va., Dana D. Beard of Roanoke, Va., Michael W. Tiller of Gulfport, Miss., Rodney E. Tiller of Princeton, W.Va., Jerry L. Tiller (Carolyn) of Keeling, Va., David S. Tiller (Rhonda) of Gulfport, Miss., Gary S. Tiller (Joyce) of Danville, Va., and Greg A. Tiller (Christy) of Danville, Va. Also surviving are his sister, Gertrude T. Snapp (Raymond) of Beckley, W.Va.; eighteen grandchildren; and nineteen great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by sisters, Brenda Hatfield and Betty White.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 6, 2020.