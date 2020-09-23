Carol Ann Lucki Mahoney
April 24, 1950 - September 21, 2020
Carol Ann Lucki Mahoney of Danville, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer on September 21, 2020, surrounded with love.
Carol was born on April 24, 1950, to Walter Joseph Lucki and Doris Donahue Lucki in Camden, New Jersey. She was a graduate of George Washington High School, class of 1968, and received her Bachelor of Arts in Nursing from The Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia.
After living in Richmond for many years, she reconnected with the love of her life, Joe Mahoney, of Danville whom she married in 2003.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph; her daughter, Whitney Smith Blanchard and husband, David, of Middleburg Virginia; her son, Joseph Archer Mahoney Jr. and his wife, Erin, of Leland, North Carolina; her sister, Susan Lucki Tucker and husband, Woody; and her mother, Doris Lucki, all of Ashland, Virginia; and her two nephews, Joseph Campbell Tucker and William Alexander Tucker, both of Richmond. Carol was predeceased by her father, Walter Joseph Lucki.
Carol took great pride in her work with the Richmond Medical Center for Women. She will be remembered for her love of Topsail Island where she enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She found joy in her gift of cooking and loved sharing meals she had prepared for any small occasion to family holidays and celebrations. Carol treasured her many pets over the years, and leaves behind her cherished cat Winston, who loved and comforted her until her peaceful passing.
A visitation will be held for friends and family from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Townes Funeral Home in Danville, Virginia. A private graveside service will be held in Ashland, Virginia, at a later date.
To honor Carol and the loving kindness and generosity given to her during her illness, the family requests donations to be made to the Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association, 223 Riverview Drive, Danville, Va., or danpittcancer.org
. in memory of Carol Mahoney.
.
.
