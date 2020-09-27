Zane Carson Evans



Zane Carson Evans, 95, died on Monday, September 7, 2020, in Hartford, Conn., at Chesterfields Health Care Center.



Born on April 15, 1925, in Danville, Va., he was the only son of Benjamin "Ben" Pierson Evans and Mary Setliff Evans. His mother died when he was a small child, and his father, who worked at the Hampton Roads Shipyard, left Zane in the care of his grandparents, Isaac "Grandpa Ike" Evans and Virginia "Grandma Jenny" Dodson Evans, along with Zane's loving aunts and uncles, at their Danville-area farm. He lived with his father for a short time in Orange, Texas, where he graduated from high school, before Ben remarried.



In 1943, he joined the U.S. Naval Air Corps, training in California as a pilot and serving in locations including Guam, in the South Pacific during World War II. After the war, he went to work at Dan River Mills, where he became supervisor and met his future wife, Elizabeth Ann "Betsy" Longsworth, who was working as an R.N. at Dan River. Zane and Betsy had three children while living in Danville.



The family moved to several locations related to his decades-long career in the textile industry throughout the South and beyond, including St. Pauls, N.C., Newberry, S.C., Ponce, Puerto Rico, Jasper, Ala., Scottsboro, Ala., Statesville, N.C., Williamston, N.C., Gastonia, N.C., Dalton, Ga., and Rome, Ga.



In the early 1970s, Zane and Betsy moved to Sanquhar, Scotland, then later to Northridge, Calif., Sepulveda, Calif., and Hermosa Beach, Calif. In the late '70s, while living in Hermosa Beach, Zane began a second career in real estate. He and Betsy traveled the world during their years in Scotland and California, visiting Japan, Hong Kong, Russia, and many locations in Europe and the U.K., as well as returning to their beloved Puerto Rico several times.



Upon retiring back to Danville in 1994, Zane was active in the First Presbyterian Church. He and Betsy also contributed many thousands of hours as volunteers at Danville Regional Medical Center over the years. Zane continued his volunteer work after Betsy died in June 2000, giving of his time and energy until his move in 2014 to Hartford, Conn., to be closer to his eldest daughter, Diana.



Zane possessed a high degree of intelligence. He was a voracious reader, consuming dozens of books each month. His sense of humor was legendary within his family and circle of friends. He loved frogs, bald eagles, cats, and ice cream. He delighted in watching his backyard birds, taking care of a bluebird box in his park-like Danville yard and putting out a hummingbird feeder each summer. He also loved participating in a men's discussion group with his close male friends, and he treasured the friendship of Mary Ann Shelton.



Survivors include his daughters, Diana Evans of Wethersfield, Conn., and Becky Rae Evans and Wendy Lee Evans, both of Cayucos, Calif., all of whom will miss him greatly.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Zane C. Evans to the Danville Life Saving and First Aid Crew.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a graveside service at Highland Burial Park will be postponed indefinitely and will be announced at a future date.

