Charles Medwick Garrett
October 2, 1937 - September 21, 2020
Charles M. Garrett, 82, of Danville, Va., went to his heavenly home on Monday, September 21, 2020, after a five year battle with cancer. He was born on October 2, 1937, in Danville, to the late Silas Edward Garrett and Mary Heath Garrett of Callands, Va. Mr. Garrett was also predeceased by his sister, Phyllis G. Schiebel.
Charles worked for International Paper, Co., where he retired from as a Foreman. He was a devoted husband of 58 years, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and hunting.
Charles is survived by the love of his life, Irene Eanes Garrett, who he married on August 10, 1962. He is also survived by his son, Charles Douglas Garrett; daughters, Janice L. Garrett and Cynthia G. Artis; grandchildren, Holden Artis, Logan Artis, Alan Garrett, and Corey Garrett; great-grandchildren, Alexander Garrett and Gabriel Garrett; and sister, Barbara G. Ciotti.
A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, Va. with the Rev. Hershel Stone officiating. The family will receive friends at other times at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 E. Church St., St. #13, Martinsville, VA 24112 or North Danville Church of Christ, 519 Iris Ln, Danville, VA 24540.
The Garrett family would like to thank Mountain Valley Hospice and caregiver, Mike Labie for their exceptional care of Charles during his illness.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 23, 2020.