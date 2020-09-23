My Aunt Dorthy is the best Aunt in the world she always put others first and she had the best smile was always a lady what ever she had she would share and always welcome you to her home. As a kid her home was the one to visit because you would always get a good laugh and she would let my sister in her kitchen and she would make a mess making cakes, and she would make Margaret clean up the mess, oh what a good time we had, I love you Auntie REST IN PEACE



Lou Ellen Clark Family September 23, 2020