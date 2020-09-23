Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Dorothy Eugene Long Pyles
Dorothy Eugene Long Pyles

MILTON, N.C.

Mrs. Dorothy Eugene Long Pyles, of Milton, N.C., passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, a viewing will be on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time. Per CDC Guidelines, Facial Masks are required.

Private Funeral Service will be on Thursday, September 24, 2020, in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Floral Hill Memory Gardens, Danville, Virginia.

Funeral service will be livestreamed. To view services virtually follow the link https://www.facebook.com/107391497713061/live/

Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com.

Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home – Yanceyville, N.C.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
219 Dillard School Drive, Yanceyville, NC 27379
Sep
24
Funeral service
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
219 Dillard School Drive, Yanceyville, NC 27379
My Aunt Dorthy is the best Aunt in the world she always put others first and she had the best smile was always a lady what ever she had she would share and always welcome you to her home. As a kid her home was the one to visit because you would always get a good laugh and she would let my sister in her kitchen and she would make a mess making cakes, and she would make Margaret clean up the mess, oh what a good time we had, I love you Auntie REST IN PEACE
Lou Ellen Clark
Family
September 23, 2020