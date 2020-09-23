Shirley Sisk Hall
March 18, 1938 - September 21, 2020
Mrs. Shirley Sisk Hall, age 82, of 2463 Old U.S. Highway 29, Pelham, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Hall was born on March 18, 1938, in Madison, North Carolina, to the late Jessie D. Sisk and Maude Hand Sisk. She lived most her life in Danville and later in Pelham where she was a loving friend and family member to many and attended Sheldon Baptist Church.
Mrs. Hall is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth D. Hall Sr.; son, Kenneth D. Hall Jr.; grandchildren, Diane Toscano, Julianne Settle, Andrew Hall, Kenneth Wayne Hall, Jonathan Doyle Hall; 10 great-grandchildren; stepbrother, William Huddler; and stepsister, Anne Hopper.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hall was predeceased by her son, Anthony Hall.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home with the Reverend David Bray, the Reverend Don Thomas and the Reverend Dale Herndon officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and at other times the family will be receiving friends at the residence. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens.
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Hall family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.