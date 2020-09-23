Menu
Bettye Payne Bailey
Bettye Payne Bailey

Bettye Payne Bailey, age 73, of Chatham, Va., passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Sovah Health Danville.

Mrs. Bailey was born on September 14, 1947, to the late James A. Payne and the late Rebecca G. Payne. She was a member of Salem Church of Christ, where she served in various roles. She retired from Danville Urologic Clinic.

Mrs. Bailey was married for 50 years to Robert (Bob) Bailey. She is also survived by her daughter, Lara (Jud) Buchanan and their three sons, J.B., Darrell, and Dylan Buchanan. She is also survived by her twin sister, Jettye (Carrol) Higgins; nephew, Brandon (Cindy) Higgins and their children, Madi and Tyler Higgins.

A graveside service will be held at Highland Burial Park on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Minister Larry Owen officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to Salem Church of Christ, 185 Union Hall School Rd, Chatham, VA 24531.

Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is respectfully serving the Bailey family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.

Published on Sep. 23, 2020.
Bettye was one of the sweetest ladies I have ever worked for. She always had a kind word and a warm smile. Please accept my sincere condolences.
Kimberly Nickens
September 23, 2020
Kristi and I offer our heartfelt condolences to Bob, Lara, Jettye, and all of the family. Bettye was such a dear and sweet person and I have fond memories of her from my childhood. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Rob Ferrell
Friend
September 22, 2020