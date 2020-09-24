Everett Wilson II October 11, 1963 - September 16, 2020 Everett Nelson Wilson II, 56, of Danville, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Everett was born in Danville, Va., on October 11, 1963, a son of the late Everett Nelson Wilson and Margaret Wilson Snead, who survives. Everett is survived by his son, Evan Scott McNealy; his mother, Margaret Snead; his stepfather, Johnny Woodrow Snead Sr.; his brother, Ricky Lane Wilson; and his nephew, Eric Daniel Wilson. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11 a.m., from the graveside at Highland Burial Park conducted by the Rev. Ryan Riley. The family will receive friends immediately following the service, and at other times at his mother's residence, 1323 Pumpkin Creek Lane. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association, 223 Riverview Drive, Suite J, Danville, VA 24541. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com . Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Wilson family.