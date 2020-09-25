Susan Lovell Owen
November 30, 1956 - September 23, 2020
Susan Lovell Owen, 63, of 2010 Dale Drive Blairs, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital.
Susan was born in Danville on November 30, 1956, a daughter of the late George Ernest Lovell and Mary Jane "Butta" Hudgins Lovell.
Susan was a graduate from George Washington High School class of 1975. She retired from the United States Postal Service where she was a clerk. She was of the Baptist faith. She was a member of the Fraternal Oder of Eagles, Eagle Riders and volunteer at Danville Cancer.
On July 10, 1976, she married the love of her life, Connie Lee Owen, Jr., who survives of the residence.
Survivors also include two daughters, Nicole O. EnDyke (Jason), Brooke O. Davis (Carl), adopted son, Dominick Grembi; a sister, Robin L. Arnold (Matthew) a sister-in-law, Katherine O. Gibson; three grandchildren, Mackenzie, Payton, and Allison. Two nieces also survive her.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel conducted by the Rev. Joel Fletcher. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the residence, 2010 Dale Drive Blairs, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association.
Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Owen family.