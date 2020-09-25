Duward Belmont Shavers
Duward Belmont Shavers, 82, of 162 Maxine Rd., Danville, Va., passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at his residence.
Born July 24, 1938 in Danville, Va., he was the son of the late Bruce Clinton Shavers and Wilma Rainey Shavers.
He was a Veteran of the United States Marine.
The family will receive friends at the residence.
Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. from Smith Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jermaine Parker, Eulogist. Military Honors by Marines Honor Guard. Due to the constraints of public gatherings a viewing will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a limit of 10 people at a time, masks are required. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Shavers Family.