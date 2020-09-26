Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Myrtle Barbour
Myrtle Barbour

March 1, 1931 - September 24, 2020

Funeral services for Mrs. Myrtle Barbour, 89, of Java, Virginia, will be conducted on Monday, September 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Riceville Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Ronnie R. Walker, eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m.

This service will be drive-in. All occupants are asked to please remain in your cars during the service as a safety precaution.

Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 26, 2020.
