Ruby Pruitt Rogers
April 24, 1937 - September 26, 2020
Ruby Pruitt Rogers, 83 of Ringgold, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Ruby was born in Paces, Va., on April 24, 1937, a daughter of the late Thomas Daniel Pruitt and Louise Hawker Pruitt. Ruby worked for Disston, Piedmont Vendors, and was a member of Laurel Grove Baptist Church. On November 24, 1954, she married, Charles Daniel Rogers, who passed on September 30, 1988.
Survivors include her son, Charles David Rogers; a twin sister, Ruth P. Barley; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by two sisters, Ann P. Rasmussen, June P. Bailey, and a brother, Mervin Pruitt.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020, at 1 p.m., from the graveside at Highland Burial Park conducted by the Rev. Carl E. Burger.
There will be no formal visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Ringgold Fire & Rescue. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
.
Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Rogers family.