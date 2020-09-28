Richard Harrison Jones Jr.
YANCEYVILLE, N.C.
Mr. Richard Harrison Jones Jr., of Yanceyville, N.C., died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak a viewing will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 2 until 7 p.m. at the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time.
(Per CDC Guidelines: Facial Masks are required).
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 1 p.m. at the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with military rites. (Funeral service will be livestreamed). To view services virtually follow the link https://www.facebook.com/107391497713061/live/
