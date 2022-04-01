"AJ" Burke Jr
"AJ" Burke Jr., age 31, of Salem, Va., formerly of Danville, Va., went to be with the Lord and was greeted in heaven by his mom on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Lakeside Baptist Church, 447 Dalewood Ave., Salem, VA 24153, with Pastor Carl Goodman officiating.
Friends may visit with the family from 2 p.m. until the service hour at the church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Apr. 1, 2022.