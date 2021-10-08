Alan Murry Williamson
May 6, 1966 - October 5, 2021
Alan Murry Williamson, age 55 of Eden, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.
A Military Honors Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 on the Fair Funeral Home's front lawn.
Alan was a "Front Line" Emergency Room Registered Nurse at UNC Rockingham Health Care. He previously worked at Danville Memorial, Moses Cone and Duke Hopital's.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran where he served as a Medic. Alan enjoyed driving his Mustang convertible and riding his Motorcycle's. He loved to play golf.
Alan is survived by his wife of 19 years, Suzanne "Suzy" Patterson Williamson of the home; daughter, Jessica Kayla Williamson; son, Jacob Aaron Scott and wife, Cesily and family; son, Samuel L. Scott; brother, Hiram Hollifield and wife, Kathy; sister, Carol Hollifield; sister-in-law, Spring Patterson O'Keefe and husband, Ian O'Keefe and family, brother-in-law, Paul Patterson, and wife, Christy and family; numerous nieces and nephews.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 8, 2021.