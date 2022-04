Alan Murry WilliamsonMay 6, 1966 - October 5, 2021Alan Murry Williamson, age 55 of Eden, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.A Military Honors Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 on the Fair Funeral Home's front lawn.Alan was a "Front Line" Emergency Room Registered Nurse at UNC Rockingham Health Care. He previously worked at Danville Memorial, Moses Cone and Duke Hopital's.He was a U.S. Army Veteran where he served as a Medic. Alan enjoyed driving his Mustang convertible and riding his Motorcycle's. He loved to play golf.Alan is survived by his wife of 19 years, Suzanne "Suzy" Patterson Williamson of the home; daughter, Jessica Kayla Williamson; son, Jacob Aaron Scott and wife, Cesily and family; son, Samuel L. Scott; brother, Hiram Hollifield and wife, Kathy; sister, Carol Hollifield; sister-in-law, Spring Patterson O'Keefe and husband, Ian O'Keefe and family, brother-in-law, Paul Patterson, and wife, Christy and family; numerous nieces and nephews.Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com Fair Funeral Home432 Boone Road, Po Box 337, Eden, NC 27288