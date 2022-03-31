Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Albert Edward "Al" Lane
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
ABOUT
George Washington High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation Society of Virginia - Chantilly
14014 Sullyfield Cir # F
Chantilly, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral Mass
Apr, 9 2022
1:00p.m.
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Albert Edward Lane

May 28, 1935 - December 9, 2021

Albert Edward Lane, 86, of Haymarket, Va., went home to be with the Lord on December 9, 2021.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife, Carolyn Ossont Lane of Haymarket, Va.; and children Timothy Edward Lane (Mia) of Montpelier, Va., Kathleen Lane Philbrick (Jim) of Sterling, Va., Jennifer Lane Coalson (Jackie) of Glen Allen, Va., and Kevin Arthur Lane of Sterling, Va. He is also survived by his sister, Edith Vicks of Danville, Va.; brother, Arthur Robert Lane Jr. of Georgia, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Albert was born on May 28, 1935, in Burlington, North Carolina, to the late Arthur Robert Lane and Ethel Greenway Lane. He was raised in Danville, Virginia, and graduated from George Washington High School. Albert served in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1958. He worked for the United States Postal Service and went on to have a long career with the Federal Government and private sector companies. Upon retiring, Albert volunteered and worked part-time. He genuinely loved being around people and was always there for anyone in need. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.

A funeral mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 1 p.m., 8213 Linton Hall Rd., Gainesville, VA 20155. A private burial will be held in Danville, Va., at a later date.

Virginia Cremation Society

14014 Sullyfield Circle, Chantilly, VA. 20151
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 31, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
8213 Linton Hall Rd., Gainesville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation Society of Virginia - Chantilly
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cremation Society of Virginia - Chantilly.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.