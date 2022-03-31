Albert Edward Lane



May 28, 1935 - December 9, 2021



Albert Edward Lane, 86, of Haymarket, Va., went home to be with the Lord on December 9, 2021.



Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife, Carolyn Ossont Lane of Haymarket, Va.; and children Timothy Edward Lane (Mia) of Montpelier, Va., Kathleen Lane Philbrick (Jim) of Sterling, Va., Jennifer Lane Coalson (Jackie) of Glen Allen, Va., and Kevin Arthur Lane of Sterling, Va. He is also survived by his sister, Edith Vicks of Danville, Va.; brother, Arthur Robert Lane Jr. of Georgia, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.



Albert was born on May 28, 1935, in Burlington, North Carolina, to the late Arthur Robert Lane and Ethel Greenway Lane. He was raised in Danville, Virginia, and graduated from George Washington High School. Albert served in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1958. He worked for the United States Postal Service and went on to have a long career with the Federal Government and private sector companies. Upon retiring, Albert volunteered and worked part-time. He genuinely loved being around people and was always there for anyone in need. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.



A funeral mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 1 p.m., 8213 Linton Hall Rd., Gainesville, VA 20155. A private burial will be held in Danville, Va., at a later date.



Virginia Cremation Society



14014 Sullyfield Circle, Chantilly, VA. 20151



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 31, 2022.