I was a student of Mr. Collins and Mr. Swartz at Gretna High School in the late 60's. I graduated GHS in 1970. I was a member of the jazz band that Mr. Collins directed. He taught me a lot about trumpet playing and music interpretation. He was "cool" back then and he was until his passing! He was a wonderful man, sharing his talents for music over the years in service to the Lord at FBC Gretna. So sorry to hear of your loss. He will be missed by many.

Danny Myers Student February 25, 2021