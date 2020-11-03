Alfred Yeatts
GRETNA, Va.
Charlie Alfred Yeatts, age 84, of Gretna, died on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Gretna Health and Rehab Center.
Born April 12, 1936 in Bedford County, he was a son of the late Charlie Ramsey Yeatts and Elizabeth Haymes Yeatts. He was predeceased by four brothers, Bennett "Pete" Yeatts, Aubrey Yeatts, Darrell Yeatts, and Garnett Yeatts; his mother, Edna Willis Love; his stepfather, Dan Love; and a sister-in-law, Katie Yeatts.
Mr. Yeatts was an Air Force Veteran and a retired nurse practitioner. He was a member of Anderson Memorial United Methodist Church and he also attended Gretna Christian Church. He was an avid cat lover; and he enjoyed cooking, and playing the organ.
He is survived by one sister, Jeanette Wood of Chatham; two sisters-in-law, Joan Yeatts of Gretna, and Judy Yeatts of Gretna; and many other family members who loved and admired him.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Gretna Burial Park by the Rev. Douglas Gunsalus. Burial with Military Honors by American Legion Altavista Post 36 and Gretna Post 232.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Anderson Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 207, Gretna, VA 24557 or to Gretna Christian Church, P.O. Box 644, Gretna, VA 24557.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 3, 2020.