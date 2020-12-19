Menu
Alice Rebecca Cox Gillie
Alice Rebecca Cox Gillie

February 5, 1921 - December 17, 2020

Alice Rebecca Cox Gillie left us on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the grand age of 99, to go home to the arms of her Heavenly Father. She was loved by many and will be sorely missed.

A 60+ year resident of Virginia Beach, Va., she was born in Pittsylvania County, Va., on February 5, 1921, spending her childhood in Spring Garden, Va., surrounded by a large, loving extended family.

Alice was predeceased by her father, James A. Cox; mother, Bessie A. Cox; all her siblings, six brothers and five sisters; her husband, Charles M. Gillie; a son, John M. Gillie; and a daughter and son-in-law, Beverly Hooks and James Hester.

Alice is survived by a son, Robert J. Hooks; and daughters, Pat McBroom (Robert), Anne Hester (Gary), and Kathryn Higgins; and a daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Gillie. She also leaves a legacy of 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren and three great-great-great-grandchildren, her life remarkably spanning six generations.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, Danville, Va., with the Reverend Joe Northen officiating.

The family requests and appreciates everyone following CDC COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad or a favorite charity.

Townes Funeral Home is serving the Gillie family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
Danville, VA
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.